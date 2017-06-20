GM settles hundreds of ignition switch lawsuits
NEW YORK General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
MOSCOW Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) is recalling 6,944 Nissan Murano Z51 cars sold in Russia between June 2013 and November 2016, Russia's standards agency, Rosstandart, said on Tuesday.
The cars are recalled due to a technical failure in power steering system, which the company will fix.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova)
Anthem Inc , the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.
If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.