MOSCOW Russia's Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM), the world's top nickel and palladium miner, expects global nickel and platinum group metals prices to rise slightly in 2014 due to the shutdown of loss-making capacity, a senior sales executive said.

Nickel, a key component of stainless steel, has been hit by weak demand from China, the world's top producer and consumer.

More than one third of global nickel production is currently loss-making and part of capacity could be shut down in the fourth quarter, according to Norilsk, which is part-owned by tycoon Vladimir Potanin and aluminium giant Rusal (0486.HK).

"Prices are quite low now, about 35-40 percent of producers have been loss-making since April," Anton Berlin of Norilsk sales arm Normetimpex told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"There's been no significant shut-down to our regret so far, it seems like it's a matter of time ... This shut-down should start in the fourth quarter as management will find it difficult to explain why it keeps supporting loss-making production, taking into account that half a year has already passed."

Shutdowns will be enough to decrease the 2014 global nickel surplus from an expected 100,000 tonnes this year, Berlin added, but will also be limited due to some loss-making producers' fear that they will lose customers if they suspend production.

"There is a strategic concern for every producer. Since suspending production is a force majeure, after which they stop fulfilling their commitments with existing contracts, they are worried that they will find it difficult to return to a market that continues to be in surplus next year."

Norilsk Nickel often says it would be the last company to leave the nickel market if prices fall lower thanks to its low-cost assets in Russia's Arctic.

"The situation for our company looks a lot different than for other producers. It's hard to imagine a situation where Norilsk would be loss-making," Berlin said.

LARGE CLIENT LIST

Norilsk produces the most expensive nickel product, nickel cathode, which is admitted for trade on the London Metals Exchange and demand for it is not rising in China.

The country continues to produce and to consume the bulk of lower quality nickel products, such as ferronickel.

Despite oversupply on the global nickel market and flat demand for high-quality nickel in China, Norilsk says it is coping with the situation well thanks to its large client list.

"This situation makes no difference for us, (our) large client list allows us to sell all the volumes we produce, we did it this year and are sure that we will be able to do it next year."

Norilsk, whose trading is currently based on its own long-term contracts with end-consumers, recently approved a new strategy that will allow it to slim down and focus on its top assets, joining other big mining companies in shedding businesses in the face of weak metals prices.

Berlin declined to say whether the company's trading would change significantly with the new strategy. Its key components, such as dividend policy, planned output and capital expenditure, are due to be announced in the fourth quarter.

Norilsk expects platinum group metals (PGM) prices to rise slightly in 2014 thanks to a persistent PGMs deficit and the possible cut of loss-making production.

"The situation with PGMs is not better than with nickel, half of PGMs production is loss-making in South Africa now and will go down in case prices stay on the current level," Berlin said.

Norilsk accounts for 17 percent of global nickel production and for 41 percent of the world's palladium output.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Douglas Busvine)