Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
MOSCOW Billionaire Roman Abramovich will control the largest single stake in Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM) under a peace deal announced on Tuesday by the main shareholders in the Arctic miner as they ended a four-year-old dispute.
In a statement, Vladimir Potanin's holding company Interros and RUSAL (0486.HK), the aluminum major in which Oleg Deripaska is the largest shareholder, said they had reached a "principal agreement" to end their dispute.
Under the deal, Abramovich's holding company Millhouse will acquire a 7.3 percent stake in Norilsk by buying quasi-treasury stock at a market price, the joint statement said.
The three parties will deposit approximately 22 percent of Norilsk Nickel shares into an escrow account, contributing in equal parts.
"Millhouse will control the compliance with the partnership agreement while voting with this block of shares," the statement added. Norilsk's board will also be convened shortly to appoint Potanin as the company's chief executive.
Prior to the agreement, Interros owned 28 percent of Norilsk and RUSAL 25 percent.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.