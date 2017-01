Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak addresses a news conference after a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

TEHRAN Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he would discuss with Russian oil companies on Wednesday how they will cut oil production to implement a pact between OPEC and non-OPEC oil-producing nations.

"Each company will determine where it cuts output, on old or new oil fields," he told journalists after talks with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran.

