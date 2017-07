OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo attends a meeting of the 4th OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee in St. Petersburg, Russia July 24, 2017.

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday Nigeria has no intention of going beyond its oil production target of 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of March 2018.

He also said Libya has an output target of 1.25 million bpd by December, but it remains a target given the challenges the country faces.