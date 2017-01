Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak speaks to journalists following a news conference at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Sochi, Russia, May 20, 2016. Host photo agency via Reuters

VIENNA Russia's energy minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Monday that Russia considered oil output freeze to be an effective tool for stabilizing global oil markets.

After a meeting with OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo, Novak said that they had discussed specific mechanisms of a possible deal between Russia and OPEC. Options other than output freeze were considered as well.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)