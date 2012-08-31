MOSCOW Otkritie Financial Corporation said on Friday it plans to consolidate up to 100 percent in Nomos bank NMOS.MM over the coming two years, increasing its holding from just under 20 percent.

On Moscow's stock exchange, Nomos shares briefly rose as much as 21.5 percent, then dropped back to 800 roubles, up 14.5 percent by 0608 GMT.

In August, Czech financial group PPF sold its 26.5 percent stake in Nomos, the bulk of which, 19.9 percent, went to Otkritie Financial Corp., the main owner of the bank of the same name. Sources said earlier Nomos and Otkritie Bank were in merger talks.

Otkritie added on Friday that it already had reached agreements with the owners of 58.5 percent of Nomos shares. ICT group is the largest shareholder with a stake of around 40 percent, while 25 percent of Nomos shares are in free float.

"Nomos Bank minority shareholders will be issued a buy-out offer for their shares no later than the end of 2012. The price in rubles per share will be set based on the official exchange rate on the day the offer is announced and will be no less than $14 per GDR," Otkritie said.

Nomos is the No.13 Russian bank by assets, while Otkritie Bank is No. 34. They had a combined 618 billion roubles ($19.21 billion) in assets at the end of the second quarter, according to Interfax data.

After the deal is completed, Vadim Belyaev and the management of Otkritie will control up to 25 percent of the united entity. Stakes of up to 10 percent will be owned by companies affiliated with ICT Group shareholders as well as by VTB (VTBR.MM) and businessmen Boris Mints and Alexander Mamut.

"New major Russian and international investors will be brought in, including as part of an initial public offering of Otkritie Financial Corporation planned for within the next 2-3 years," it added.

Apart from Otkritie Financial Corp, Otkritie Bank shareholders include the Deposit Insurance Agency - Russia's equivalent of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation - with a 24 percent stake and the International Finance Corp with 14 percent.

Otkritie Financial Corp. is owned by its directors, state-controlled VTB (VTBR.MM) and minority shareholder Anatoly Chubais, the architect of Russia's post-Soviet privatizations.

The deal with Otkritie Financial Corp. will in practice lead to delisting of Nomos bank, which raised over $700 million in an IPO last April, which became the biggest equity raising by Russian non-state lender to date. ($1 = 32.1714 Russian roubles)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Melissa Akin)