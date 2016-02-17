Dancers from around the world show off at Irish Dancing Championships
DUBLIN Dancers from around the world will stomp the floorboards and leap into the air as they show off their best moves at Dublin's World Irish Dancing Championships this week.
MOSCOW Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill has flown to the Antarctic to say mass at a scientific research station, a trip aides said was intended to show his church has global reach, Russian media reported on Wednesday.
Kirill flew to Russia's Bellingshausen scientific station on the Island of Waterloo from Chile where he had wrapped up his tour of several Latin American nations, RIA news agency quoted his spokesman Alexander Volkov as saying.
"This is an historic event in the life of Russian Orthodoxy, a proof that the Russian Orthodox Church exercises its office on all continents. There the Patriarch will pray for the entire world," he said.
The service, to be attended by Russian and foreign polar explorers, will be held at the Holy Trinity chapel, the only Orthodox place of worship in the Antarctic, Volkov said.
Last week Kirill held an historic meeting with Roman Catholic Pope Francis in Cuba, bringing together the two churches nearly 1,000 years after the Eastern and Western branches of Christianity split apart.
The pope and the patriarch issued a global appeal for the protection of Christians under assault in the Middle East.
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip fed an elephant bananas on Tuesday to the apparent delight of the herd.