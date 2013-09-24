HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
MOSCOW The main owners of indebted Russian drugstore chain Pharmacy Chain 36.6 (APTK.MM) plan to sell down their stakes, business daily Kommersant reported on Tuesday.
Artyom Bektemirov and Sergei Krivosheev will sell around 30 percent of their combined stake in the chain to banker Roman Avdeev who recently bought the company's drug producing unit Veropharm VRPH.MM, Kommersant wrote.
As a result, Bektemirov and Krivosheev will retain between 5 and 10 percent of the pharmacy chain's shares in total, while Avdeev will become its biggest shareholder. Pharmacy Chain 36.6 was not immediately available for comment.
Russia's only listed drugstore chain has been struggling to make profits for years in part due to increased sector-wide price regulations. Last year it started to close its premium stores and reopen them as discount outlets, and it also sold Veropharm in an effort to cut debt.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.