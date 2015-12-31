Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov speaks during a news conference after a meeting dedicated to the BRICS summit in Moscow, Russia, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/BRICS Photohost/RIA Novosti

MOSCOW Russia aims to raise 1 trillion rubles ($13.53 billion) from privatization next year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview aired on Thursday, signaling a major acceleration of plans to sell state assets.

These plans, ambitious on paper, have largely ground to a halt over the last three years against the background of poor stock market conditions, exacerbated by a plunge in oil prices and Western sanctions linked to the Ukraine conflict.

However, the same negative economic developments also mean that the government is increasingly strapped for cash, giving it an incentive to speed up privatization as an alternative to raising taxes, cutting spending or exhausting fiscal reserves.

"Next year we will seriously change our approach to privatization," Siluanov said in the interview on Rossiya-24 television. "The Russian government is preparing proposals to sell stakes in large companies."

He added that "in the first instance" the state oil firm Rosen (ROSN.MM) was being prepared for privatization. Bashneft (BANE.MM), a smaller oil company that was renationalized last year, is also under consideration.

Plans to sell a 19.5 percent stake in Rosen were first announced in 2013 and approved by the government a year ago, but progress has been minimal. Rosen is presently 69.5 percent state-owned.

While the finance ministry is eager to accelerate privatization to boost state revenues, opponents - among them Rosneft's CEO Igor Sechin - have repeatedly argued that privatization should be delayed until stock prices are significantly higher.

(Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Richard Balmforth)