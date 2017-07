FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Russian state-owned shipping conglomerate Sovcomflot hearquarters in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 17, 2017. Picture taken May 17, 2017.

YEKATERINBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Monday the privatization of state shipping company Sovcomflot could take place in the second half of this year.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in the Russian Urals city of Yekaterinburg, Oreshkin also said he expected double-digit growth in Russian car market sales in 2017.