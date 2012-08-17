WASHINGTON The United States on Friday called "disproportionate" the two-year jail term given to three women from the Russian punk band Pussy Riot, and urged Russian officials to review the case.

"The United States is concerned about both the verdict and the disproportionate sentences handed down by a Moscow court in the case against the members of the band Pussy Riot and the negative impact on freedom of expression in Russia," State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in a statement.

"We urge Russian authorities to review this case and ensure that the right to freedom of expression is upheld," she said.

The women were sentenced on Friday for their protest against President Vladimir Putin in Moscow's main cathedral in February.

They have already been in jail five months, meaning they will serve another 19.

Relations between Moscow and Washington improved after President Barack Obama moved to "reset" ties early in his term, but they have been strained recently by disputes over Syria and Putin's accusations of U.S. meddling in Russian politics.

