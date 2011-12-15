MOSCOW Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the result of a parliamentary election on December 4 had reflected the views of the population, despite opposition calls for the vote to be rerun.

Asked about mass protests over allegations of fraud in the election, he told his annual televised call-in that such rallies were acceptable if they stayed within the law but called for cameras to be installed at polling stations for a presidential election in March.

"I am proposing and asking for the installation of web cameras at all the polling stations in the country," he said.

"From my point of view, the result of the (December 4) election undoubtedly reflects public opinion in the country."

