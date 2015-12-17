A group of Russian servicemen, who are detained by Ukrainian authorities, attend a news conference in Kiev August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Russian flag flutters on top of a separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army armoured personnel carrier as it drives through the town of Vuhlehirsk, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Military personnel, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard on a military vehicle outside the territory of a Ukrainian military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol March 3, 2014. REUTERS/avid Mdzinarishvili

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia did have personnel in eastern Ukraine who were carrying out certain military tasks but denied Moscow had deployed regular troops there.

"We never said there were no people there who were carrying out certain tasks including in the military sphere," Putin told an annual news conference.

"But that does not mean there are Russian (regular) troops there, feel the difference."

Putin said Russia was ready to persuade separatists in eastern Ukraine that a compromise was needed in order to achieve a political settlement of the conflict there.

He also said he expected trade relations with Ukraine to worsen, but that Moscow would not impose any sanctions on Kiev related to its trade deal with the European Union.

