WASHINGTON A large, magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit in the Pacific Ocean off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday.

There was no danger of a Pacific-wide tsunami from the quake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake struck at a depth of 18.4 miles (30 km) and was centered 140 miles (225 km) west-southwest of Nilol'skoye, Komandorskiye Ostrova, Russia, the USGS said.

