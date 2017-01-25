MOSCOW The proceeds from the privatization of Russian oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM) reached federal budget accounts at the central bank last month and returned to the banking sector in the form of budget spending in the second half of the month, the central bank said on Wednesday.

In a monthly report on the banking sector and financial markets, the central bank also said the amount of corporate bonds issued in December rose 9.2-fold compared with November.

Rosneft bonds issued in December accounted for 73 percent of the increase, the bank said.

