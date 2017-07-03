FILE PHOTO - A worker is seen at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) has proposed to pay an interim dividend on the first six months results, Interfax news agency reported, citing sources in the company and the government.

The Kremlin-controlled Rosneft has decided to hike dividend payout to 50 percent of net income starting from 2017. Rosneft declined to comment.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova)