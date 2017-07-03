Nike to launch pilot program with Amazon; results top estimates
Nike Inc , the world's largest footwear maker, said on Thursday it would launch a pilot program with Amazon.com Inc to sell a limited product assortment on its website.
MOSCOW Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM) has proposed to pay an interim dividend on the first six months results, Interfax news agency reported, citing sources in the company and the government.
The Kremlin-controlled Rosneft has decided to hike dividend payout to 50 percent of net income starting from 2017. Rosneft declined to comment.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova)
HONG KONG Revenues in the world's biggest casino hub of Macau jumped nearly 30 percent in June, posting an 11-month winning streak, as demand from high-roller VIPs accelerated despite a corruption crackdown.
Micron Technology Inc forecast better-than-expected profit and revenue for the current quarter as it benefits from improved prices of memory chips amid tight supply, coupled with demand from cloud-services providers and smartphone makers.