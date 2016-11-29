MOSCOW Russia's Rosneft should submit proposals to the government by Dec. 1 about how it thinks its privatization should be conducted, Kremlin economic aide Andrey Belousov told reporters on Tuesday.

According to an earlier government order, the sale of a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft by state energy company Rosneftegaz should be finished by Dec. 5, with payment made by Dec. 15 and the budget receiving funds by Dec. 31.

Belousov was quoted as saying earlier on Tuesday that the stake could be sold to an investor or to Rosneft itself.

