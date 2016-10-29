A worker is seen at the central processing facility of the Rosneft-owned Priobskoye oil field outside the West Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An employee walks down stairs at Bashneft - Novoil refinery in the city of Ufa, Russia, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW Rosneft has sent a draft mandatory offer to the central bank to buy the shares it does not already own in oil firm Bashneft, the Russian energy company said in a regulatory statement released late on Friday.

State-controlled Rosneft is seeking government approval to buy up to 100 percent of Bashneft after acquiring a controlling stake this month for 330 billion rubles.

The company will spend no more than 206 billion rubles ($3.27 billion) on the buyout of 55.5 million ordinary shares in Bashneft, it said in a separate statement.

