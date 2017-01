Russian rouble banknotes are seen in this illustration picture shot September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW The Russian rouble extended gains on Tuesday afternoon, with the dollar falling below 59 roubles for the first time since July 2015.

The rouble is enjoying support from higher oil prices as well as monthly tax payments that kicked off this week.

The rouble's advance against the dollar is also driven by the greenback's weakening against major currencies .DXY on global markets.

