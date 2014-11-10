Asian stocks ease, cautious ahead of central bank announcements
HONG KONG Asian equities opened slightly lower, as investors stayed cautious awaiting the outcome of several central bank meetings later on Wednesday.
BEIJING Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he hoped the central bank's decision to float the rouble will help stabilize the Russian currency, adding he saw no fundamental reasons behind its large falls.
Putin also told the International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde that the rouble's recent slide was due to "speculative attacks" and that the country's central bank could punish those carrying out more such actions.
CHICAGO McDonald's Corp this month will begin testing its long-awaited U.S. mobile ordering app with the goal of avoiding the kinds of service hiccups that have haunted digital debuts by companies such as Starbucks Corp.
LONDON Fresh from defending Unilever against an unsolicited $143 billion takeover attempt by Kraft Heinz , CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for target companies.