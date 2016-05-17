Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attends a session of the Gaidar Forum 2016 'Russia and the World: Looking to the Future' in Moscow, Russia, January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday that the budget deficit this year was expected to comprise 3 percent of gross domestic product with oil prices at $40 per barrel, and it was unlikely that crude could become more expensive.

He also told Rossiya-24 TV station in an interview that he did not expect the rouble to be more volatile compared to its current levels.

