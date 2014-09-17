Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
MOSCOW Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday it was absurd to describe money-laundering charges leveled against the chairman of conglomerate Sistema as politically motivated, local news agencies reported.
"It's absolutely untrue and absurd to try and paint this story with any political colors," RIA news agency quoted Peskov as saying.
The head of the Russian Federation of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), a big business group known as 'the oligarchs' union', said earlier the charges were politically motivated, comparing the case to that of former oil giant Yukos, whose ex-owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky fell foul of the Kremlin.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Keiron Henderson)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein saw his overall compensation fall slightly, reflecting lower revenues at the bank in the first half of 2016.
WASHINGTON The top Democrat on a key House of Representatives committee has demanded a chance to interview executives of Wells Fargo & Co , which has been embroiled in a scandal over fake accounts, because she said Republicans already had that opportunity in December.