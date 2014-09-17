MOSCOW Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday it was absurd to describe money-laundering charges leveled against the chairman of conglomerate Sistema as politically motivated, local news agencies reported.

"It's absolutely untrue and absurd to try and paint this story with any political colors," RIA news agency quoted Peskov as saying.

The head of the Russian Federation of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), a big business group known as 'the oligarchs' union', said earlier the charges were politically motivated, comparing the case to that of former oil giant Yukos, whose ex-owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky fell foul of the Kremlin.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Keiron Henderson)