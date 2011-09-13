MOSCOW BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's largest asset manager, favors Russian infrastructure stocks as part of a wider bet on long-term growth and reforms that should speed up after presidential elections in March 2012.

David Reid, who helps manage 2 billion euros as Vice President of its Emerging Europe fund, told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit he thought investors have grounds to be optimistic about Russian stocks.

"I think in the new environment there was strong political incentive to progress on various matters -- privatization, WTO accession, oil tax reforms, changes in monetary policy and currency regime," said Reid, whose fund is part of $3.6 trillion in assets that BlackRock oversees globally.

"I think... we could hopefully look to the post election period and anticipate an improvement. And the reason is... it is the platform that will provide the growth to Russia over the next 20 years," he said.

Reid said he is favoring infrastructure stocks ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and the 2018 soccer World Cup.

"We expect the contracts for the World Cup to start filtering through from next year... It is not just a conceptual story, we are already seeing things starting to change. The Moscow City budget more than doubles transport infrastructure spending next year compared to last year."

The fund's other favorite Russian stocks are healthcare as it offers a top-line growth in the area of 20 percent and telecoms which are offering dividend yields "in the high single digits," Reid said. He said Russia's retail sector looked overvalued at the moment.

Apart from the Emerging Europe fund, BlackRock also invests in Russia through its natural resources and indexes funds, making it one of the largest foreign investors in the country.

The Emerging Europe fund has exposure of around 55 percent to Russia and is currently underweight. Reid said it was a bit too early to go overweight Russia although the next two months might offer good entry points.

He also said he did not expect Russian valuations to go back to pre-2008 levels when a lot of stocks were trading at a premium to emerging market peers. But he added that the upside potential was still significant as most Russian stocks remain cheap based on growth potential and the cost of risk.

PUTIN VS MEDVEDEV

Among the things which inspire optimism are progress in privatizations, which will allow the country to cut a heavy state share in the economy, and Russia's likely accession to the World Trade Organization, which will send a signal that Moscow is keen to engage with foreign investors, Reid said.

The reform of energy taxation will allow Russia to maintain steady oil output levels while a recent landmark deal between oil firm Rosneft (ROSN.MM) and U.S. major Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) also showed that Russia is serious about foreign partnerships.

"It is actually a very promising move in terms of political management of the resources sector," said Reid.

Prudent forex reserve management, a freely floating rouble, decreasing inflation and a steep fall in borrowings in foreign currencies since 2008 should also give investors enough confidence.

The key risk on the downside is the cyclicality of oil prices, said Reid adding that Russia's main concerns and worst case scenario would be a major slowdown in China as it would have a major impact on the whole economy.

"Almost no matter what you do in Russia -- even as a domestic stock -- you are still pumping oil," he said.

Other worries include pre-election concerns which should dissipate once it becomes clear who will run the country.

"There is a bit of perception there that (Prime Minister Vladimir) Putin will be some kind of candidate for the status quo and (President Dmitry) Medvedev will be some kind of candidate for reforms and progression".

"But I think both men share many of the same ideas in terms of how to move Russia forward. It is not a coincidence that many of the reforms that we are seeing ... they are doing it under the wings of the prime minister's office".

State spendings will most likely accelerate ahead of the elections making Russia's budget -- which needs oil prices at around $115 a barrel next year to reach breakeven -- even more vulnerable.

"(But) another point that people need to remember is that Russia is perfectly capable of funding modest deficits for a number of years without any real harm to the economy," said Reid.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Callus)