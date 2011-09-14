MOSCOW Deutsche Bank has been advising Russian investors and financial institutions to buy shares or stakes in crisis-hit European banks but found no takers, the head of the German bank's Russian and CIS operation said.

"I am advising investors to look in this direction. However, they are scared. I think it is between greed and fear. And for the moment fear is outweighing greed," Igor Lojevsky told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit on Wednesday.

He said his clients preferred Russian banks.

"We are trying to flash the opportunity to our clients but do not feel a lot of interest ... Investors still prefer to buy shares of Russian banks than of European banks," Lojevsky said.

"Local (Russian) investors often cannot understand why Europeans do not invest in their home banks and think 'If they do not value their local banks too much, why should I? They must know something I do not'," he said.

Lojevsky said he had talked to respectable Russian institutions about the strategy of investing in western banks, while suggesting Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Bank as a possible buyer.

Last week, Sberbank SBER03.MM, Russia's biggest lender, agreed a deal to buy VBI, the eastern European arm of Austrian lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken OTVVp.VI, stepping up its expansion abroad.

"I think financial investment is not (Sberbank's) priority. They are looking for access to technology and new markets," Lojevsky said, adding Sberbank could make further acquisitions, but its first task would be to integrate VBI and learn how to work outside Russia.

(Reporting By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya; Editing by John Bowker and Dan Lalor)