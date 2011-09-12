MOSCOW East Capital, the number two asset management group in Russia, is backing another presidential term for Dmitry Medvedev as the best 2012 election outcome from an investor's point of view.

"There is a decent likelihood that Medvedev would be more of a reformer than (Prime Minister Vladimir) Putin would be, which I think is what this country needs," Partner Jacob Grapengiesser said at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit On Monday.

Putin and Medvedev have repeatedly declined to say which of them will run in the election, but as Russia's most powerful leader, officials and diplomats say the decision is Putin's.

Grapengiesser, representing a group of funds whose $7 billion under management is dedicated 63 percent to Russia, said that on top of education and healthcare reforms, Russia needs to make investors more comfortable about committing funds -- an outcome more likely under Medvedev.

"It's about the investment climate, corruption ... Some of those points were surprisingly well outlined in Medvedev's Magnitogorsk speech," he said, in a reference to a March 30 policy pronouncement in the steel town, when Medvedev ordered the removal of ministers from the boards of state firms and reaffirmed the government's commitment to privatizations.

"If we were to put down 10 points (for reform), eight or nine of them would be quite similar," said the Moscow-based Swedish national, who is on the Board of Far Eastern Shipping Company (FESCO) (FESH.MM) in Russia.

East Capital's Russian Fund lost 14.9 percent in dollar terms in August, underperforming Russia's RTS index, which fell 13.3 percent, but Grappengiesser said his fund had used the market fall to make some worthwhile adjustments to its portfolio during the month.

"We have used this volatility to increase (holdings in) medium-sized companies which were beaten down a lot," he said, giving oil services company Integra INTEq.L, down 28 percent since early August, as an example.

He said the fund has also increased its cash component to between 3 and 5 percent from between 0.5 and 1 percent so that it can more easily snap up bargains.

