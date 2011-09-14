MOSCOW Sberbank's SBER03.MM move into Moscow's ultra competitive investment banking sector will see it eat into rival VTB Capital's (VTBR.MM) market share more than foreign players, JP Morgan's Russia CEO told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

State-controlled Sberbank bought Moscow investment bank Troika Dialog for $1 billion in March, a move it hoped would give it a slice of the Russian capital's deal-making scene dominated by the smaller VTB.

"The fact there are two national champions instead of one does not make our pie any smaller, it makes their pie smaller," JP Morgan's (JPM.N) Jeff Costello told the summit, held at the Reuters office in Moscow.

"In terms of the big transactions, we've come to accept VTB as a bookrunner in every deal. Now I don't think it will be VTB and Sberbank. They are going to compete more against each other than against the likes of us," he said.

"Where they will have an effect will be in competition for talent. There will be another deep-pocketed bank to acquire talent," he added.

Costello, a 16-year veteran of the Russian banking scene, said global market turmoil meant there were unlikely to be any further significant capital market deals in Russia between now and the end of the year -- a period of lower activity that will also have an impact on Russia's privatization plan.

Russia's biggest lender Sberbank had hoped to complete the sale of a 7.6 percent stake on public markets this month, but Chief Executive German Gref said last week the bank would wait for markets to improve.

"(Privatizations) entirely depend on what is going on outside Russia. If the world does not collapse, and the euro is still intact and the U.S. has not double dipped, then yes it would be good for Russia, but if any of that happens it will be very, very challenging," Costello said.

Russia's economy ministry said last week it will attempt to raise $10 billion by disposing of state-owned stakes in major companies next year, including an initial public offering of shipping giant Sovcomflot and the sale of a 15 percent stake in largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM).

(Reporting By John Bowker. Editing by Jane Merriman)