MOSCOW Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's chief economic aide called on Wednesday for a reshuffle of key ministers in Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's government to strengthen momentum for reform.

Arkady Dvorkovich, one of Medvedev's most influential advisers, said a reshuffle was possible this year but would take place no later than when a new government was formed after the presidential election in March.

Putin, 58, and Medvedev, 46, have refused to say which of them will run in the election. Many investors expect Putin, who was Russian president from 2000-08 -- to return to the Kremlin.

"I consider there definitely should be a rotation. Many people have been there for many years in the same jobs. Above all, I mean all the sectoral ministers," Dvorkovich told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit, referring to ministers covering important sectors of the economy.

"People make a great deal of difference," he said. "I am not overly impressed."

Many Putin allies -- such as finance minister Alexei Kudrin -- have had government jobs for the past 11 years. Dvorkovich did not name anyone he believed should be changed.

Putin, barred by the constitution from seeking a third successive term but free to run in March, ushered close ally Medvedev into the presidency in 2008.

Dvorkovich said he was not involved in talks about who would run in the presidential election, although he said the top short-term domestic risk for Russia remained political.

ELECTION RISKS

Dvorkovich, a 39-year-old economist educated in Moscow and the United States, said the looming election had already exacerbated differences between officials over economic policy even though they agreed on the broad direction of policy.

He said he was strongly opposed to a proposal to raise taxes by Kudrin, a close ally to Putin, because it would hurt business and economic activity.

"We have elections ahead and there is a political struggle, and unfortunately it is going on between certain heads of the economic bloc," Dvorkovich said. "We have different political positions, that is to say political in the sense that we have different positions on economic policy."

Echoing Medvedev's calls for reform, Dvorkovich said corruption was probably the biggest strategic risk for Russia.

"There could be a situation in which we might not be about to move forward in the battle with corruption and I consider that is the risk that is more important than any other."

Corruption grew as the Soviet Union crumbled and is a way of life for many Russians, from small bribes paid to traffic police to multimillion dollar kickbacks for officials who hold sway over the economy.

Transparency International rated Russia joint 154th out of 178 nations in its corruption perceptions index last year, along with Cambodia, Kenya and Laos. Russia was perceived to be more corrupt than any other member of the G8, G20 or even peers such as Brazil, China or India.

Dvorkovich said the shadow economy probably totaled about 25 percent of Russia's gross domestic product which, in nominal dollar terms, was expected to grow to $1.9 trillion this year.

(Additional reporting by Timothy Heritage, Douglas Busvine and Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Dan Lalor)