MOSCOW Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin gave a vote of confidence on Tuesday in the country's central bank, saying its tolerance of a greater exchange-rate flexibility would benefit the economy in the long term.

"I find the current central bank's policy absolutely adequate, it creates all necessary conditions to improve the climate in the mid- to long-term term," Kudrin said in an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit on Tuesday.

"Often, more attention is paid to the short- and medium-term effects of the central bank's policy. But adequate politics of the central bank brings more confidence in the country's future climate."

The central bank keeps the rouble in a so-called dirty float, letting it swing within a fixed range, gradually expanding the band and intervening when it deems necessary to prevent excessive volatility.

The central bank has been vague about disclosing the rouble's trading band, but analysts see it now at 32.15 to 37.15 against the euro-dollar basket the regulator uses to guide the rouble's nominal exchange rate.

During the August wave of turbulence on global markets, the central bank carried out interventions to support the currency for the first time this year, but predominantly it let the rouble swing with the markets.

On Tuesday, the rouble traded at 30.27 versus the dollar, its lowest level since January, tracking the broad risk aversion across emerging markets, but Kudrin said the rouble's recent weakening is of no immediate consequence.

"In the long-term it is good for the rouble to be at equilibrium. It's more important than an artificial increase or decrease of the exchange rate," Kudrin said.

The Group of Eight's longest serving finance minister said also said that the rouble should remain relatively unscathed in case of further deepening of the European sovereign debt crisis.

"We're not forecasting a sharp devaluation," he told Reuters Insider TV. "Within the next three years we expect the rouble to weaken smoothly, it suits us."

