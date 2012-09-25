MOSCOW Russia, sitting on gold reserves second only to South Africa, could push ahead "in the near future" with the long-awaited tender for its largest untapped deposit of the metal, Siberia's Sukhoi Log, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said.

Sukhoi Log, estimated to contain more than 60 million ounces of gold, was discovered half a century ago but its development was held up by the collapse of the Soviet Union, which froze the construction of bridges, roads and other infrastructure.

The licence for the deposit, in remote eastern Siberia, has been held by the state since the late 1990s after unsuccessful efforts by an Australian miner to pursue its development.

The Russian state has, in the intervening decades, occasionally signaled it could consider a tender, but has yet to push ahead with the final auction.

Sukhoi Log is widely seen outside the country as an indicator of Russia's desire to tap mineral resources beyond oil and gas, potentially opening them further to foreign players.

Dvorkovich, whose responsibilities include natural resources, did not give a specific timing for the potential sale of the licence to exploit the deposit, which some analysts estimate could net the state over $1 billion.

However, he said the government was working on broad efforts to improve investment in the mining sector, long seen as much further down the government's list of priorities than oil and gas which make up the bulk of Russia's mineral revenues.

Measures being considered include some tax incentives.

"We need infrastrucuture, power generation, that is what we are working on. We are analysing the specific needs," he told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit on Tuesday.

Asked about foreign miners potentially tapping the deposit, currently considered strategic and therefore effectively closed to non-Russian producers, Dvorkovich said he had no indication of interest from foreign players.

Russian legislators are expected to consider in the autumn a bill that would allow foreign-owned businesses to mine deposits of up to 250 tonnes (about 8 million ounces) of gold, five times the existing cap of 50 tonnes set in 2008, without facing additional regulation from the state.

Current legislation classifies gold reserves over 50 tonnes as well as any diamond and platinum group reserves as deposits of "federal significance", which means the state can ban a foreign-aligned investment that it considers to be a "threat to the state defense and security".

Miners topping the list of potential buyers for Sukhoi Log, a mine which could cost some $2.5 billion to develop, include Polyus Gold PGIL.L, Russia's largest producer.

