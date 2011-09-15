Moscow city authorities want to find better ways to communicate with the Russian capital's 11.5 million residents so that no one resorts to using "a stone or a knife" for lack of ways to get their views heard, the deputy mayor said.

Many Muscovites are frustrated by the fact that they have little say in who runs the city because its leaders are not directly elected, and opinion polls show one in five Russians is unhappy and wants to emigrate.

A poll this month showed 43 percent of Russians would be ready to take part in street protests even though public approval ratings for Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and President Dmitry Medvedev are high.

"If you give someone a possibility to express himself, swear once a week, he will not keep it to himself for a year and then take to the street with a stone or a knife," Deputy Mayor Andrei Sharonov told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

"People are hungry for a normal dialogue with the authorities," he said. "We need feedback channels. Then we will not have risks of such public outbursts."

He did not say how the city authorities planned to improve communications with ordinary people.

Moscow was at the center of two attempted coups in the 1990s, and political marches sometimes end in skirmishes, but the last heavy street violence was in December 2010 when nationalists rioted close to the Kremlin.

Putin abolished elections of provincial governors in 2004. Smaller cities still elect their mayors but Moscow, which generates one-fifth of Russia's gross domestic product and is intended to become a global financial center, counts as a province so its mayor is appointed by the Kremlin.

Sharonov said direct communication with people was particularly important in Moscow, home to many members of the middle class which is often more critical of the authorities than other sections of Russian society.

OFTEN DISGUSTED

Putin and Medvedev have ruled out a return of direct regional elections but want reforms to improve communication between local authorities and the people.

The previous Moscow mayor, Yuri Luzhkov, was removed last year after falling out with the Kremlin and replaced with a Putin ally, Sergei Sobyanin.

Medvedev has called for efforts to root out corruption which Sharonov, a former investment banker, said "often disgusted" him. Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin has said a quarter of the city's $37 billion budget was being spent in an "opaque" way.

Sharonov said privatization was the best weapon against corruption although this year's $3.6 billion sale of the city's stake in Bank of Moscow MMBM.MM had also lacked transparency and was carried out through an intermediary.

"I think that by now you all understand why we did it this way," Sharonov said in a reference to a long power struggle over the bank, which is the subject of an embezzlement investigation dating back to when Luzhkov was mayor.

"Sorting out all these skeletons in the cupboard is taking too much of our time," he said.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Mark Heinrich)