MOSCOW Norilsk Nickel's (GMKN.MM) largest shareholder, Vladimir Potanin, said it would make sense to hold direct talks with RUSAL 0486.MM on a buyout of the aluminum producer's stake after the nickel miner's failure to buy the stake itself.

"I think that Norilsk Nickel should take a break from its efforts to lure RUSAL with interesting buyout offers for the stake," Potanin told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

"This issue will be resolved sooner or later, but I don't expect a quick resolution."

RUSAL has said Norilsk Nickel offered it too little for its 25 percent stake, and scolded its management for suggesting what it viewed as a misuse of its cash resources.

RUSAL's deputy chief executive, Maxim Sokov, said Potanin's Interros vehicle should buy out the stake, in a separate summit interview at the Reuters office in Moscow on Monday.

"It makes good sense and says that RUSAL is finally thinking about how to resolve the conflict," Potanin said.

RUSAL rejected a fourth attempt in nine months by Norilsk Nickel to dislodge RUSAL, which has mounted a sustained challenge to the former's management in what it says is an attempt to raise the value of its stake in Norilsk.

Norilsk's board responded on Tuesday by approving a general buyback at the same price, $306. The shares closed in Moscow at 7,629 roubles ($252).

Potanin also expressed concern that RUSAL could at some point start to sell the stake into the market.

He said he was willing to line up investors to ensure the stake was absorbed when RUSAL decided to sell, adding Interros would not buy the whole stake, which would leave it with more than 50 percent.

"From the point of view of risks, it's just too much," Potanin said.

Among potential partners, he said, Interros had contacted Czech investment group PPF, which has sparred with RUSAL's largest shareholder Oleg Deripaska over insurer Ingosstrakh -- controlled by Deripaska and in which PPF was a minority holder.

"If we have foreign partners they will have small stakes," Potanin added.

The conflict is widely viewed as a war of wills between two members of a small and hardy group of tycoons to survive and thrive after the ascent of Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin.

Putin has since clipped the wings of some of Russia's more outspoken "oligarchs."

Deripaska's RUSAL bought the Norilsk Nickel stake from Potanin's former partner in 2008, in a deal seen as a forerunner to a potential merger between the two Russian powerhouses.

Back then, one of Deripaska's partners in RUSAL, Viktor Vekselberg, spoke in a Reuters interview of a merger to create a national champion on rival to the world's biggest diversified miners.

Potanin said he was not interested in such a deal, though added he had his eye on other Russian miners as long-term prospects.

"There are companies and potential strategic partnerships which we could enter, such as (potash miner) Uralkali (URKA.MM) and (iron ore miner) Metalloinvest," Potanin said.

"But this is only a vision. I am not in talks." ($1 = 30.234 Russian Roubles)

