MOSCOW Trading house Trafigura has little future as a shareholder in Russian group Norilsk (GMKN.MM) but may become a partner in international projects, the world's largest nickel and palladium producer said.

"I do not think Trafigura is interested in being a big stakeholder in Norilsk. As far as I understand, Trafigura is interested in joint projects abroad and in the area of trading. I see some real synergy here," Norilsk co-owner Vladimir Potanin told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

Norilsk said last year Trafigura had bought an 8 percent stake in it at the height of a dispute between Potanin and aluminum giant RUSAL 0486.MM over control at Norilsk.

Trafigura founder Claude Dauphin later became a non-executive director at Norilsk. At first, it looked like a clash of the global trading titans on Russian soil, which holds some of the world's richest natural resource reserves.

RUSAL, which owns 25 percent of Norilsk Nickel, had complained that the Arctic giant failed to capture peak prices for its metal under its system of long-term contracts and had tried to insert its own shareholder, Glencore (GLEN.L) into Norilsk Nickel's marketing arrangements.

But Norilsk Nickel fended off the advance, saying long-term contracts afforded both customers and producer a degree of financial stability that was worth more than occasional success in selling at peak prices.

After the acquisition, however, Trafigura was never heard marketing significant volumes of Norilsk's metal.

The purchase was seen instead as a defensive move against an effort to boost influence at Norilsk Nickel by RUSAL shareholders, including Oleg Deripaska and Trafigura rival, trading giant Glencore (GLEN.L).

RUSAL has said it suspected Trafigura might be holding the stock on behalf of Potanin.

Norilsk chief executive Vladimir Strzhalkovsky also told the Reuters Summit Trafigura would consult Norilsk on trading but was unlikely to market significant metals volumes from Norilsk in the near future.

"Trafigura is participating in consulting and marketing and we will continue strengthening our partnership ... It is a good symbiosis which has not yet reached its maximum," he said. "I would not rule out that we could work together on some foreign assets as part of a joint venture."

Norilsk wants to expand its product line, especially in copper where it has substantial reserves and its global market share is small compared with its global share of nickel and platinum group metals.

Strzhalkovsky said it could expand in foreign countries through acquisition of operating mines and greenfields, though RUSAL wants it to focus on domestic assets after previous international projects failed to distinguish themselves.

He said that as far as Russian-originated metals were concerned Norilsk would stick to its policies of selling mostly under long-term contracts, although some spot volumes could end up with Trafigura.

Potanin has called on Rusal to hold direct talks and accept his buyout offer.

Dauphin, who worked for now-defunct trade house Marc Rich, founded Trafigura in 1993 and turned it into the world's third largest independent oil trader and the second largest non-ferrous concentrates trader.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dan Lalor)