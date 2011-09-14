MOSCOW Russia must discard its suspicion of foreign investors and clamp down on corruption if it is to benefit from the global shift in economic might away from the West, Russian metals tycoon Vladimir Potanin said in an interview.

In an eloquent dissection of the challenges facing Russia's $1.5 trillion economy two decades after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, he warned that the state was too involved in the economy and that business needed more space to develop.

"We need to widen the space for business," said Potanin, who owns a 30-percent stake in Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM), the world's largest nickel and palladium producer, through his Interros investment company.

Potanin, who is ranked by Forbes as Russia's fourth richest man with a fortune of $17.8 billion, said fears in some Russian circles that foreign investment would undermine the power of the state were overblown.

Though Potanin did not mention Prime Minister Vladimir Putin by name, he expressed dismay at the government's overuse of oil export revenues to support ailing domestic industries saying it reminded him of Soviet economic planning.

"We need to be more courageous, we need to give the private sector more initiative, both domestic and foreign," he told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

He echoed Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin's hopes that the 2012 presidential election would usher in reforms, warning that without them, Russia risked missing out on the opportunity to benefit from a shift of manufacturing to emerging markets.

"I would like to think Russia could benefit from this situation but the truth is that more effective countries will benefit and so that is why I hope for reforms that can raise the efficiency of our system and economy," he said.

INVESTORS NOT TAXES

But Potanin rebuffed Kudrin's call for higher taxation, saying that Russia should improve the investment climate and fight corruption and red tape.

"Raising taxes is a very dangerous medicine: it could solve some tactical problems over a year or two but in the medium and long-term consequences could be catastrophic because it would decrease business and investment activity," he said.

Russia needs to "improve the investment climate and remember that the work of a businessman is to create new jobs and thus increase the tax base," he said.

The Kremlin says it wants to attract more money from abroad, but officials admit the business climate remains poor and Russia attracts much less foreign investment than peers such as China.

China attracted a record $105.7 billion in foreign direct investment last year. Russia brought in just $13.8 billion last year and senior officials forecast a net capital outflow of over $20 billion this year.

Potanin, who masterminded the loans for shares auctions of the 1990s which gave a small group of tycoons stakes in some of Russia's best resource companies in return for loans to the government, said Russia needed to focus on corruption.

Corruption blossomed as the Soviet Union crumbled and is a way of life for many Russians, from small bribes paid to traffic police to multi-million dollar kickbacks for officials who hold sway over the economy.

"If you cannot liquidate inflation and corruption then at least take them down to single digits," Potanin said.

"We seem to be getting somewhere on inflation. I'm not sure how to measure corruption, but it would be good if it was pushed down to a single digits: it would make things easier" he said.

(Writing Guy Faulconbridge and Dmitry Zhdannikov. Editing by Jane Merriman)