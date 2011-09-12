MOSCOW UC RUSAL (0486.HK) would sell its one-quarter stake in Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM) but only at a price significantly higher than the one last offered, RUSAL's deputy chief executive said on Monday.

"I would say if you look at the latest offer, which was made in August, that offer was rejected unanimously by all members of the board and was supported by all shareholders," Maxim Sokov told Reuters Insider at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

"So it (an acceptable buyout price) is definitely significantly higher than the offer which was made in August."

Last week, RUSAL's board rejected Norilsk Nickel's latest offer to relieve RUSAL of part of its stake at $306 per share, for a total of $8.75 billion.

Norilsk CEO Vladimir Strzhalkovsky, also speaking at the Reuters summit, said, that Norilsk's price was based on valuations by four banks and the offer would not be raised, suggesting stalemate would continue in one of Russia's longer-running corporate conflicts.

Norilsk insists RUSAL must concede and sell in order to end the feud, now entering its third year. Sokov said, however, that RUSAL preferred to remain a shareholder and book equity gains on the stake.

It was the fourth such attempt by Norilsk Nickel in nine months to dislodge RUSAL, which has mounted a sustained challenge to Norilsk Nickel's management in what it says is an attempt to raise the value of its stake in Norilsk.

Norilsk says that constant pressure from RUSAL has harmed neither the company nor its ouptut, and analysts say the row may have provided a slight bump to Norilsk Nickel's stock price.

The shares have outperformed the nickel price this year, sparking suspicions that parties to the conflict were buying shares to boost influence.

But the conflict has also been portrayed as a pitched battle between some of Russia's richest, kindling suspicion in portfolio investors who have rarely found themselves on the winning side in over a decade of episodic warfare across Russia's corporate landscape.

On one side is RUSAL's main owner, Oleg Deripaska, a son-in-law of a Kremlin operative from the era of Russia's first president, Boris Yeltsin, and a veteran of Russia's often violent aluminum wars of a decade ago.

On the other side is, Vladimir Potanin, who has owned the Arctic miner since privatization in the mid-1990s.

Both are members of a small and hardy group of tycoons to survive and thrive the ascent of Russia's current prime minister, Vladimir Putin, to the Kremlin. Putin has since clipped the wings of some of Russia's more outspoken "oligarchs."

But Russian media have reported that Deripaska's partners in RUSAL, oil tycoon Viktor Vekselberg and Mikhail Prokhorov, who sold RUSAL his stake in Norilsk Nickel and bought into the New Jersey Nets, had lost patience and wanted to sell their stakes if RUSAL did not sell Norilsk Nickel.

Sokov said that was not the case.

"I would leave it to the shareholders to see if they want to sell their shares in RUSAL but I would say there are no disagreement at the moment," Sokov said.

"That's clearly ... illustrated by the recent voting at the board where ... the latest offer was rejected unanimously by all directors and all shareholders supported it."

(by Melissa Akin Editing by Andrew Callus)