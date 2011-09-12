MOSCOW Russia-focused fund manager Prosperity Capital is increasing its already overweight positions in power generators to take advantage of uncertainty surrounding pre-election tariff policy ahead of next year's presidential election.

"The election has had an impact on the power sector. We've maintained our overweight position -- even added to it ... The policy environment is tarnished with pre-election rhetoric," Chief Economist Liam Halligan said at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

The Russian government has slashed the levels at which it will allow electricity to be sold to consumers this year -- a move widely interpreted by analysts as a sop to voters and a way to keep a lid on inflation.

But many think power prices could rise again after the election when the issue becomes less sensitive and with inflation pressures easing and demand still strong.

"The stocks are down 25, 30, 35 percent and what has changed? Electricity demand is still expected to grow," he said.

Russia carried out a broad privatization of its power industry last decade, allowing non-government shareholders to take stakes in generators such as OGK-4 OGK4.MM and grids including FSK (FEES.MM)

"Of course it has become an election issue, and in the first half it was extremely important because inflation was 9-9.5 percent," Halligan told the summit, held at the Reuters office in Moscow.

He said he now expects year end inflation to slow to 7.5-8 percent after a deflationary August, and that electricity demand is due to rise in the longer term.

Prosperity's strategy is to buy significant stakes in half a dozen power generation companies, making the investments easier to exit, Halligan said.

"No Chinese sovereign fund is going to come and give you something for your little position, but they are going to give you something if you own a fifth of a major energy power producer," Halligan said.

He added that state-controlled oil pipeline monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) was also a Prosperity pre-election pick due to the potential for reform.

"We have a big position in Transneft -- it may be that in the run-up to the election the government pushes for more reform minded stuff," he said, adding that Prosperity remains committed to a long-running campaign to push for greater Russian corporate governance.

Prosperity, which with $5 billion under management is now the largest Russian fund using foreign capital, has yet to reveal its funds' performances during a torrid August, when Russia's RTS index underperformed its fellow BRICs with a 13.3 percent fall.

"We went down in line with the market ... We don't trade that much, we don't use cash, we are long and bottom up. When we have a pullback we have to take it on the chin," Halligan said.

He said net inflows to the group's funds were running at around $200 million in the year to date, compared to $370 million last year.

(Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Andrew Callus)