MOSCOW The Russian rouble is significantly overvalued, pushing Russia toward a current account deficit in the medium term, Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach said.

"Our position is that it is overvalued -- I think by at least 10 percent," Klepach told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

"Considering the huge gap between imports and domestic production, and given the longer-term risks -- not what is happening right now or early next year but within two years -- we're moving toward a negative current account balance."

Thanks to high oil prices and increased gas exports to Europe, Russia saw a current account surplus of $57.6 billion in the first six months of this year, and the full-year surplus may come to about 4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), according to official estimates.

But the strong rouble makes imports more attractive, and those are set to rise by more than 30 percent in real terms this year.

It also poses a risk of a costly and a sharp devaluation in order to balance the economy, Klepach said.

BENIGN INFLATION, BAD OUTFLOWS

Russia is on track to reach a post-Soviet record low inflation in 2011 and it may even come below the 6.5 percent-7.0 percent official forecast, Klepach said.

"Our estimate is more or less 6.5 percent, maybe below," Klepach said, adding that consumer prices are likely to decline slightly or stay the same in September, but then should rise somewhat.

Consumer prices have risen 4.6 percent since the start of the year, according to Wednesday's data from the Federal Statistics Service.

But the country, which at the start of the year had hoped for some net capital inflows in 2011, is unlikely to see that happen now. Klepach said he reckons the latest forecast of $35 billion-$40 billion in outflows will stay unchanged.

"We don't count anymore on the substantial inflows in the second half of the year that we had counted on earlier," Klepach said.

