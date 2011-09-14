Dmitry Konov, chief executive of Russian petrochemical company Sibur, answers a journalist's questions during the Reuters Russia Investment Summit in Moscow September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

MOSCOW Russian petrochemical company Sibur's long-planned initial public offering will likely not happen until 2013, its chief executive said, adding Malaysian group Petronas Chemical (PCGB.KL) was a possible valuation proxy.

Sibur, recently acquired by the head of Russia's No. 2 gas producer Novatek NOTK.MM, could also be compared to U.S. companies, with abundant shale gas supplies, as possible peers, Dmitry Konov told the Reuters Russia Investment summit.

Russia has produced popular IPOs in recent years and some that have failed on valuation grounds because they were difficult to benchmark against international peers.

A Sibur IPO would be a relatively rare opportunity to buy into Russia's natural resources riches.

Konov, a chemical engineer who has headed Sibur since 2006 after several years in banking, said on Wednesday: "An IPO is unlikely next year, but we will be very close to it."

Sibur, whose main business is polymers was acquired by Novatek chief executive Leonid Mikhelson from Gazprombank at the end of last year, had been mulling an IPO for years but postponed plans in the worldwide economic downturn in 2008-09.

The early part of 2011 saw eight Russian IPOs raise a total $4.5 billion, including Nasdaq mega-hit Yandex (YNDX.O). Nearly as many failed.

Konov declined to give his valuation for Sibur. Gazprombank said in December it valued the company at $7.35 billion excluding debt.

"If one is to compare the valuations, I would look at Petronas. I would not look at Europeans companies which do not grow," he said, adding Sibur and Petronas had similar contract terms for buying raw materials. A rich supply of feedstock put it roughly in line with U.S. companies, he said.

According to Reuters data, Petronas Chemical's market capitalization is at $16.5 billion.

NON-CORE ASSETS, UST LUGA

Sibur was created from the former Soviet Union's petrochemical industry, which disintegrated in the early 1990s following chaotic privatizations under President Boris Yeltsin.

The company, which produces rubber, tires and the building blocks for plastics, is looking to sell tire and fertilizer businesses it considers non-core.

"There will be neither tires nor fertilizers in our company by the end of the year," Konov said.

Sibur plans to launch a terminal in the Baltic port of Ust Luga in 2013 to meet growing demand abroad. The new terminal's annual export capacity was seen at 1.5 million tones of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and 2.5 million tonnes of light oil products, such as gasoline.

Last year, the company exported 1.3 million tonnes of LPG. The new terminal, which require $500 million investment over three years, will facilitate shipments.

"Sibur can save some $50-$70 per tonne in Ust Luga ... It is likely that the company will cut sales in other directions," Konov said.

Sibur sells LPG mostly to Poland and Finland by rail and to Turkey via the Blask Sea ports.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Damir Khalmetov and Olesya Astakhova; Additional reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)