MOSCOW Russian oil tax reforms will boost the bottom line of TNK-BP TNBP.MM, the country's No.3 oil firm, and give it the confidence to press ahead with major upstream investments, CFO Jonathan Muir said on Monday.

Muir estimated that the so-called '60-66' reform, under which export duties would be cut on crude oil and increased on fuel oil from October 1, would boost TNK-BP's bottom line by $500-600 million per year, assuming oil prices average $75 per barrel.

Even after factoring in increases in the mineral extraction tax planned over the next couple of years, TNK-BP would still boost earnings by $200-$300 million, Muir told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

"It certainly helps new developments," said Muir, a Briton who has worked for TNK-BP since 2003, when BP (BP.L) bought a 50 percent stake in what has proved to be a rocky but profitable venture with a quartet of Soviet-born billionaires.

BP clashed with the co-owners of TNK-BP after striking a rival partnership in January with state-controlled Rosneft (ROSN.MM) to explore for oil in the Arctic and undertake a $16 billion share swap.

That deal collapsed in May, and BP has been supplanted by U.S. ExxonMobil (XOM.N) as Rosneft's partner in the Arctic offshore, one of the world's last oil frontiers with estimated reserves of 110 billion barrels in oil equivalent.

Muir stressed that the ongoing dispute between TNK-BP's shareholders "doesn't affect us at all" in operational terms.

"For most people in the company it's not even a topic of conversation at the coffee machine," he said in an interview at the Reuters office in central Moscow.

He also denied the Exxon deal would hurt TNK-BP's growth prospects. He forecast that full-year earnings would be roughly double first-half net profits of $4.5 billion, putting the firm on course for its best-ever year.

GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

Buoyed by the tax changes, TNK-BP is pressing ahead with developing its Yamal group of fields in Siberia, with estimated reserves of 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

The first big increment there, the Suzunskoye field, could start production around 2015, said Muir: "If we get everything right at the latter end of this decade we could be doing 600-700,000 bpd (barrels per day) of oil equivalent. It's a huge focus for us."

Muir said TNK-BP would double investments into enhanced recovery methods at its mature 'brownfields' in Western Siberia to $200 million this year, hoping to recoup those outlays within six months.

"Today we are losing 7 percent, year-on-year, in declines in Western Siberia. We are hoping to reduce that to 2-3 percent on a three- to five-year horizon," he said.

TNK-BP's liquids production rose by 0.6 percent to 1.53 million bpd in the first half of the year. Around 85 percent of its oil production comes from mature fields.

In addition to seeking to boost its increasingly profitable gas business to cover 20 percent of total production and core earnings by the end of the decade, TNK-BP is looking to boost its overseas business.

TNK-BP has closed the acquisition of upstream assets from BP in Venezuela and is near to completing a deal in Vietnam, but talks on joining a venture to explore for oil in Brazil have hit a delay on structuring the terms.

TNK-BP agreed in July to buy a 45 percent stake in Amazon oil exploration blocks from Brazil's Petra Energia, while oil startup HRT Participacoes would remain operator of the project.

"Negotiations are still under way," said Muir. "We are still trying to finalize an agreement that works for everyone."

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)