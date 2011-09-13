MOSCOW Russian potash miner Uralkali (URKA.MM) URKAq.L wants to buy a controlling stake in Belarussian trading partner Belaruskali, but does not yet have enough information to value the firm, Chief Executive Vladislav Baumgertner said on Tuesday.

Belarus has been under pressure to give up control of Belaruskali -- among the world's biggest four miners of potash -- since being rescued from financial crisis with a Russia-led loan earlier this year.

"The obvious option for an acquisition is Belaruskali, although for the moment it is not for sale," Baumgertner said at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit. "From a strategic point of view Belaruskali is a very attractive target for us, but it is not a public company and therefore hard to make a valuation."

"We do not have enough information to make a valuation. If we decide to buy, it will be a controlling stake of course," he told Reuters Insider Television at the summit, held at the Reuters office in Moscow.

A tie-up of the two miners would create the world's biggest producer of the farming agent, leapfrogging Canadian group Potash Corp (POT.TO). Baumgertner said Uralkali was already on track for the number one position.

"We believe we are already the leader of the market. The strategy is growth. Next year we can increase (production capacity) from 11 million to 13 million tonnes and have several greenfield projects."

He said investment for growth of "several hundred million dollars a year" could be funded from cashflow and existing finances.

Uralkali also raised its 2011 production forecast to 10.8 million tonnes from 10.6 million tonnes.

"2011 will be a very good year for potash. Global demand is 58-59 million tonnes, " Baumgertner said, adding that he expects demand to increase by 3-3.5 percent annually, and that deficits of about 2 million tonnes could appear on the market up to 2016.

Uralkali is controlled by the billionaire oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, a businessman who is also making headlines for his signings of expensive soccer players including Samuel Eto'o and Roberto Carlos for his club Anzhi Makhachkala.

Baumgertner also said potash prices would continue to grow despite global economic jitters, as demand for the fertilizer ingredient remained robust.

"Potash prices will continue to grow. There is some financial turmoil but prices for agricultural commodities remain high. Next year we see potash spot prices at $600 a tonne," he said.

Spot potash prices are currently $535 per tonne in Asia and $550 per tonne in Brazil, according to Uralkali.

Demand for fertilizer has increased with a growing need for food amid rising populations and unpredictable weather conditions.

CORPORATE FINANCE

Baumgertner also said that this month Uralkali will refinance about $1 billion of debt, and that next year it will refinance more of its $2.3 billion of net debt.

"We are in the final stage of talks with a syndicate led by Unicredit and ING. We will sign a document in September," Baumgertner said.

Uralkali could also list additional shares in London, allowing it to qualify for the London Stock Exchange's premium category.

"Investors have not asked us to increase our free-float, but we do not rule out a premium listing, though we have not taken a decision on this matter," he said.

Baumgertner also said Uralkali plans to improve its corporate governance to the level required to join the premium category regardless of whether the miner ultimately tries to list in it.

(Additional reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Dan Lalor, Jane Merriman)