MOSCOW Russia's chances of joining the World Trade Organization in 2011 hinge on the European Union while the membership will hurt the country's energy-based economy in the short-term, senior Russian officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The only issue holding up Russia's 18-year-old membership bid is eight-year tax breaks the government has granted to automakers to set up assembly operations, Russia says.

The EU says the incentives violate WTO rules.

"This will entirely depend on the wisdom of EU officials," Arkady Dvorkovich told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit. "There is a good chance (for membership this year) and I hope that our partners will show some sense."

Russia, the biggest economy outside the global trade club, wants to get a membership deal done before elections next year at home and in the United States create political obstacles.

Dvorkovich said Russia would not change contracts signed with foreign carmakers to boost local production in a market set to become the largest in Europe.

General Motors (GM.N), Fiat FIA.MI, Ford (F.N), Renault (RENA.PA) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) plan to invest $5 billion in Russia to set up production, in exchange for duty breaks on imported components.

"Compromise is possible but agreements with the investors will not be reviewed," Dvorkovich said. "Our positions are different, they have come closer in the last two weeks."

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who has repeatedly expressed skepticism about the WTO, welcomed the deals and said Russia will not bow to the EU's demands.

Either Putin or Medvedev, who has taken a more liberal line on trade, could run for the presidency next March.

Deputy economy minister Andrei Klepach told Reuters Russia Investment Summit short-term economic consequences of the membership will be negative for the economy, forcing the country to violate WTO rules and face litigation.

"We will not be able to fulfill agreements we had signed without inflicting substantial damage on many sectors of the economy," Klepach said, naming auto and agricultural machinery sectors as the most vulnerable.

BIG DAMAGE

A government official, who declined to be identified, said Russia could reduce or phase out the duties as the main irritant and replace them with subsidies once it entered the WTO.

Russian officials said the EU fears that European components makers will also move production to Russia, tracking customers. EU officials have not yet spoken in detail on the issue.

"We had compromised on so much that I hope we will hold out on this one," Klepach said, naming a compromise on raw timber export duties, whose hike was also objected by the EU, among the concessions Russia made.

The Russian negotiating team is holding meetings in Geneva aiming at wrapping up negotiations within the accession's Working Party next month, to become a member at the WTO ministerial conference in December.

"It (Russia's failure to join the WTO in 2011) would cause big damage to Europe, no smaller than it will do to Russia," Dvorkovich said.

Officials have said Russian and U.S. elections may further delay accession if it does not happen this year. Failure to join would also be a blow to Medvedev, who has spearheaded the drive to join during his presidency.

Finance minister Alexei Kudrin told Reuters on September 13 accession would help Russia win a higher credit rating and reform its economy.

Russia holds a parliamentary election on December 4 and elects a president in March. Any sign of weakness in the talks can backfire during campaigning in a country where many businesses and farmers oppose entry.

"Not everyone in Russia is in favor of WTO entry. It is difficult to say whether entry or a failure to join will be more popular," Dvorkovich said.

