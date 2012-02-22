MOSCOW Russia said Wednesday it was working with the Syrian authorities, the opposition and regional powers to secure safe passage of humanitarian convoys.

Russia has asked the United Nations to request the Secretary-General send a representative to liaise with all sides in Syria on the safe passage of humanitarian convoys, Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich told reporters.

"Our initiative is aimed at providing safety of humanitarian cargo deliveries, we are actively working with Syria and (countries) around it," he said.

"We are working in this area with the Syrian leadership and representatives of the opposition, with the International Red Cross," he said.

(Reporting By Guy Faulconbridge)