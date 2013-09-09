BNP Paribas expands car loans business with Opel/Vauxhall deal
PARIS French bank BNP Paribas' car financing business will grow by a third after the acquisition of Opel/Vauxhall's financing arm for 900 million euros ($953.5 million) with PSA Group .
MOSCOW Russian mid-sized oil producer Tatneft (TATN.MM) said on Monday its second-quarter profit attributable to shareholders more than tripled year-on-year to 14.9 billion roubles ($447.26 million).
Revenues for the reported period rose by 9 percent to 104.7 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were up by 42 percent at 26 billion roubles.
($1 = 33.3140 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Alessandra Prentice)
LONDON Standard Life has reached agreement to buy Aberdeen Asset Management in an 11 billion-pound ($13.5 billion) merger that should save 200 million pounds a year in costs, pushing rivals to follow suit as fund managers' margins sag.
BEIJING ChemChina [CNNCC.UL] said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.