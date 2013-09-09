A Tatneft oil company's logo is pictured at a gas station in front of an apartment block in Moscow, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW Russian mid-sized oil producer Tatneft (TATN.MM) said on Monday its second-quarter profit attributable to shareholders more than tripled year-on-year to 14.9 billion roubles ($447.26 million).

Revenues for the reported period rose by 9 percent to 104.7 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were up by 42 percent at 26 billion roubles.

($1 = 33.3140 Russian roubles)

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Alessandra Prentice)