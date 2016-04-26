Tattoo artists work on clients during the second International Tattoo Festival in Sochi, Russia, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

SOCHI, Russia - For more than 60 artists from Russia, Belarus and London it was an opportunity to showcase their skills but for ink enthusiasts the Sochi International Tattoo Festival was all about displaying their body art.

Artists drew their creations on thighs, backs, arms and other body parts, hoping to impress judges to win awards in 16 categories ranging from color and cover-up tattoos to the most hyper realistic tattoo and best body art displays.

"I have had tattoos done in many places," Aka Myshka said during the three-day event. "I have had them (done) by 20 artists, so one could say I'm a collector."

Sochi artist Evgeny Sidenko said the festival was a chance to exchange experiences and ideas with other professionals.