Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON A Russian state-owned oil and gas group is one of the parties that made a bid approach to oil giant BP for its half-share in Russian oil producer TNK-BP, a source close to the matter said on Friday.
BP said earlier on Friday that it had received indications of possible interest in buying the stake from a number of parties, which it did not name.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.