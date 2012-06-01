LONDON A Russian state-owned oil and gas group is one of the parties that made a bid approach to oil giant BP for its half-share in Russian oil producer TNK-BP, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

BP said earlier on Friday that it had received indications of possible interest in buying the stake from a number of parties, which it did not name.

(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)