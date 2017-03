MOSCOW Russia's transportation watchdog said on Tuesday that the plane in which the head of French oil major Total, Christophe de Margerie, was killed in a Moscow airport late on Monday crashed in "bad visibility".

Rostransnadzor also said it had started investigating the accident at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, where the private jet collided with a snow plough as it was taking off.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)