GENEVA Russia has launched a wide-ranging trade complaint against Ukraine, saying it is facing a "universe of restrictions, prohibitions, requirements and procedures", a World Trade Organization statement said on Monday.

The alleged breaches of the trade rules affect trade in goods and services from Russia, as well as transit, the statement added. Under WTO rules, Ukraine will have 60 days to settle the dispute, after which Russia could ask the WTO to adjudicate.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)