WASHINGTON The United States on Monday urged Russia to conduct an independent investigation into all reported electoral violations in Sunday's presidential elections but said it stood ready to work with President-elect Vladimir Putin.

"We urge the Russian Government to conduct an independent, credible investigation of all reported electoral violations," the State Department said in a statement, adding it had noted concerns voiced by poll observers over campaign conditions, the partisan use of government resources and procedural irregularities on election day.

