HONOLULU Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said after meeting President Barack Obama on Saturday that the U.S. and Russian positions remained "far apart" on U.S. plans for a missile defense system based in Europe.

"We have agreed to continue the search of possible solutions, with the understanding of the fact that our positions still remain far apart from each other," Medvedev told reporters.

The two leaders were meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

