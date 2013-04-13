MOSCOW Moscow banned 18 U.S. citizens on Saturday from entering Russia in retaliation for a U.S. move to ban 18 Russians from the United States under a new law penalizing Russian citizens suspected of taking part in human rights abuses.

Moscow said on Saturday that the United States had dealt a severe blow to mutual trust by listing 18 Russians who would be barred from the United States under a new law.

The law, named after the Russian whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky, who died in prison in 2009, has become an irritant in relations between the former Cold War superpowers.

The Americans barred from Russia under a law adopted in retaliation included members of the administration of former U.S. President George W. Bush whom the Russian Foreign Ministry linked to torture, as well as officials involved in the prosecution of Russians now in U.S. prisons.

Below is the list of 18 Americans, issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry:

Individuals alleged to be involved in the use and legalization of torture and indefinite confinement of prisoners - the "Guantanamo list":

1. David Spears Addington - Chief of Staff of the U.S. Vice-President Dick Cheney (2005-2009);

2. John Choon Yoo - Legal adviser at the U.S. Department of Justice (2001-2003);

3. Geoffrey D. Miller - Commander of Joint Task Force Guantanamo, which administers the U.S. military detention centers at the U.S. Guantanamo Naval Base on Cuba (2002-2003)

4. Jeffrey Harbeson - Commander of Joint Task Force Guantanamo (2010-2012)

Individuals alleged to be involved in abuse of Russian citizens' human rights abroad:

5. Jed Saul Rakoff - U.S. District Judge for Southern District of New York;

6. Preetinder S. Bharara - U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York;

7. Michael J. Garcia - Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York;

8. Brendan R. McGuire - Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York;

9. Anjan S. Sahni - Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York;

10. Christian R. Everdell - Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York;

11. Jenna Minicucci Dabbs - Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York;

12. Christopher L. Lavigne - Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York;

13. Michael Max Rosensaft - Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York;

14. Louis J. Milione - Senior Special Agent of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration;

15. Sam Gaye - Senior special Agent of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration;

16. Robert F. Zachariasiewicz - Special Agent of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration;

17. Derek S. Odney - Special Agent of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration;

18. Gregory A. Coleman - Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation;

